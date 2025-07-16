Stocks of Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE: ASHOKLEY) opened in red today, July 16, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE: ASHOKLEY) shares were trading at INR 123 and fell by INR 2.45 or 1.95 per cent, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website. Shares of Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE: ASHOKLEY) saw their 52-week high of INR 132.33 on August 27 last year and 52-week low of INR 95.93 on April 7 this year. Dixon Technologies Share Price Today, July 16: Stocks of Dixon Technologies India Limited Open on Positive Note, Rise by INR 403 As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today, July 16 2025

Shares of Ashok Leyland opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

