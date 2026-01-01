Shares of Adani Power Limited witnessed a strong start to the new year on January 1, 2026, outperforming the broader market in early trade. The stock opened at INR 143.25 and surged to an intraday high of INR 153.16 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As of 11:04:35 AM IST, Adani Power shares were trading at INR 150.31, marking a significant increase of INR 7.32 or 5.12% from the previous close of INR 142.99. The company’s long-term performance remains robust, with the stock delivering a massive 1,397.71% return over the past five years and 150.74% over the last three years. The Nifty 50 index was also trading in positive territory at 26,171.05, up 41.45 points (0.16%). For Adani Power, the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) currently stands at 150.23, reflecting strong buying interest as the total buy quantity reached 18,03,619 shares during the morning session. Tata Steel Share Price Today, January 1, 2026: Stocks of Tata Steel Limited Rise by 0.41% in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Power Share Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

