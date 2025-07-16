Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) opened in green today, July 16. As soon as the stock market opened for business, stocks of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) rose by INR 403.00 or 2.55 per cent. At present, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) stocks are trading at INR 16,226. Notably, shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) saw their 52-week high of INR 19,148.90 on December 17 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 16, 2025: ICICI Lombard, Just Dial and HDFC Life Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Dixon Technologies Share Price Today, July 16, 2025

Stocks of Dixon Technologies opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

