Shares of Tata Steel Limited witnessed a positive start on the first trading day of the year, January 1, 2026. The stock opened at INR 180.60 and climbed to an early high of INR 181.93 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As of 10:27:07 AM IST, Tata Steel shares were trading at INR 180.81, marking an increase of INR 0.73 or 0.41% from the previous close of INR 180.08. The stock has shown significant momentum over the longer term, recording a 32.23% return over the past year and a 60.51% gain over the last three years. The Nifty 50 index was also trading in the green at 26,151.70, up 22.10 points (0.08%). For Tata Steel, the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) currently stands at 180.95. Investors are closely monitoring the steel giant as it maintains its upward trajectory in the early hours of 2026. Stock Market Holiday Today, January 1? Know If Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE on the First Day of New Year 2026.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

