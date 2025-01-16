Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: Maha Bank) shares opened in green today, January 16. As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: Maha Bank) stocks were trading at INR 51.93 and saw a gain of INR 0.94 or 1.84 per cent. The development comes as the state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday, January 15, posted a 36 per cent rise in net profit to INR 1,406 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024 with rising interest income. The shares of Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: Maha Bank) saw its 52-week high of INR 73.50 on June 3, 2024. LTTS Share Price Today, January 16: L&T Technology Services Limited Stocks Surge 7.87% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price

Bank of Maharashtra shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)