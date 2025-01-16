The shares of L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS) opened on a positive note today, January 16. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS) was trading at INR 5,233.35 and saw a rise of INR 381.60 or 7.87 per cent. Notably, L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS) saw its 52-week high of INR 6,000 on August 29 last year. HDFC Life Share Price Today, January 16: Stocks of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited Rise by INR 51.55 After Q3 Profit Rises 14% to INR 415 Crore.

LTTS Share Price Today

LTTS shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

