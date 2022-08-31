On Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said that the company has secured more than $500 million in new financing as the cash-strapped home goods retailer battles a slump in demand and profit. However, in what can be seen as bad news, the company said that it will be shutting 150 underperforming stores besides cutting 20 percent of its workforce across its corporate and supply chain.

