Shares of Bajaj Finance ( NSE: BAJFINANCE) slumped nearly 7% in early trade on Tuesday, November 11, reacting sharply to the company’s September quarter (Q2FY26) results. The Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE) shares were trading at INR 1,007.80 on November 11. While the lender delivered steady growth, the Street appeared disappointed with its lower AUM growth guidance and signs of rising asset stress. The stock fell 6.97% to Rs 1,009.75 around 9:39 am as investors digested the mixed commentary. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 11, 2025: Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, November 11:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

