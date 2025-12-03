The stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL ) opened in the green on Wednesday, December 3. The stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance were trading at INR 533.45 on December 3. Bajaj Finance Ltd, one of the promoter entities of Bajaj Housing Finance, on Tuesday divested a 2% stake for INR 1,588 crore through an open market transaction. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 3, 2025: Canara Bank, IRFC and Motilal Oswal Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today, December 3:

