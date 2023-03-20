The International Day of Happiness is observed annually on March 20 to promote the importance of happiness and its advantages. This effort was launched in 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to acknowledge the value of happiness in people's lives all over the world. Researchers examine comprehensive Gallup polling data from 149 nations to identify the nation with the highest levels of happiness. As per the World Happiness Report 2023, the top 5 happiest countries across the world includes – Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, and Netherlands respectively, while India stands at 126th rank in the list. ‘Happiness’ Was Searched More Than Ever on Google Search in 2020, Pandemic Year Forced People to Look for Hope Online & It Highlights the Significance of Mental Health.

Finland Ranks as World’s Happiest Country:

Finland ranks as the world’s happiest country for the sixth consecutive year https://t.co/DFcYoksKSB — Bloomberg (@business) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)