The search giant, Google released its traditional year in search for 2020. The year was a roller-coaster. Many things happened altogether, and people went beyond to keep their sanity. Google’s customary list of most-searched-for topics in various categories, was of course, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were many things that people were searching, but one thing, revealed by Google, highlights the importance of mental health in a pandemic year. ‘Happiness’ was searched more than ever on Google search in 2020. People went online to look for hope, which is worrying. Medical experts and professionals have anticipated in the past months that a mental health crisis is likely to follow the ongoing healthcare crisis. Google’s year in search term, ‘happiness’ proved how much people across the world were struggling throughout the year.

For Google’s Year in Search 2020, coronavirus topped the list in India. At various categories, such as near me, how-to, movies, news events, sports, events, night shelter near me and more, the overall sets sum up what exactly the year was all about. Mental health remained significant. “More than ever, the world searched for Happiness this year,” stated Google along with the photo of the stats that show the increasing number of searches.

Happiness Was Searched More Than Ever!

Happiness was searched more than ever before in 2020.https://t.co/SlTzjBGB22 pic.twitter.com/wKO1rEI0Yr — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) December 9, 2020

Various studies have shown how people experienced symptoms of mental illness such as depression and anxiety, among people of all age groups. The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus, had forced people to tackle their mental health. Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, lack of physical contact with other family members, friends and colleagues, and more, all of these have made it challenging for people to survive the pandemic. It is because of so many difficulties and new changes in lifestyle that people likely Googled ‘Happiness.’

The changes that can happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ways we try to contain the spread can affect anyone. But we all should not lose hope. Coping with stress in a healthy way can make you, the people you care about and your community stronger. It is important that all of us be a little of empathetic towards each other, reach out to those who are living alone, contact our family members and colleagues, often, to feel socially connected, less lonely or isolated. And never hesitate to seek help.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).