HCL Share Price Today, April 24, 2026: Stock Falls Over 4% Amid IT Sector Weakness
Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd (NSE: HCLTech) declined sharply on April 24, 2026, falling 4.16% in early trade. The stock was trading at INR 1,224.40, down INR 53.20 as of 10:02 am IST.
Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd (NSE: HCLTech) declined sharply on April 24, 2026, falling 4.16% in early trade. The stock was trading at INR 1,224.40, down INR 53.20 as of 10:02 am IST. The drop comes amid broader weakness in the IT sector, with investors turning cautious due to global uncertainties and muted demand outlook. HCLTech, a key player in India’s IT industry, has seen selling pressure alongside peers. Market experts advise investors to track sector trends, deal wins, and upcoming earnings for clearer signals on future performance. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 24, 2026: Infosys, Tata Capital, and Mahindra Logistics Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.
HCL Share Price
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).