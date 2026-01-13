The share price of HCL Tech (NSE: HCLTECH ) opened in the red on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH) stock was trading lower in early market hours on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The stock was quoted at INR 1643.70, up INR 23.90 or 1.43%. The IT company reported on January 12 that its consolidated net profit for the December quarter declined by 11% year-on-year, totaling INR 4,076 crore compared to INR 4,591 crore from the same period last year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 13, 2026: TCS, HCL Technologies, and Biocon Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

HCL Tech Share Price Today, January 13

