Ideaforge Technology Limited Share Price Today, May 5, 2026

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Stocks of Ideaforge Technology Limited (NSE: IDEAFORGE) opened in the green today, May 5, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Ideaforge Technology Limited (NSE: IDEAFORGE) were trading at INR 777.30 and grew by INR 46.30 or 6.33 per cent. Notably, stocks of Ideaforge Technology Limited (NSE: IDEAFORGE) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 794.40 and INR 355.05 on May 5 this year and May 7 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 5, 2026: Tata Technologies, Petronet LNG, Jindal Stainless Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Ideaforge Share Price Today, May 5, 2026

Shares of Ideaforge opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).