Shares of Adani Group's companies have taken a massive hit as they lost almost $45 billion in market value in less than two sessions after a selloff sparked by Hindenburg Research's report on Friday, reported Bloomberg. Adani stocks had lost $12 billion in market value on Wednesday and Indian markets were shut Thursday. Hindenburg, a well-known US short-seller, said key listed companies in the group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani had substantial debt, which has put the entire group on a ‘precarious financial footing.’ The Adani group has however denied such charges. Hidenburg Report on Adani Group: Congress Demands Probe by SEBI.

Adani Group Companies Hit by Hindenburg Report:

