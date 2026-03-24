Larsen and Toubro Ltd share price (NSE: LT) traded higher on March 24, 2026, reflecting positive market sentiment. The stock was priced at INR 3,416.60 at 9:59 am IST, up INR 74.20 or 2.22 percent from the previous close. The rise comes amid a broader rally in Indian equities, with strong buying seen in infrastructure and capital goods stocks. Analysts attribute the gains to improved global cues and investor optimism around order inflows and execution prospects. The stock remains in focus for its robust fundamentals and growth outlook. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 24, 2026: HDFC Bank, IRFC and IndiGo Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

L&T Share Price on March 24

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