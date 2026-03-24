Mumbai, March 24: Stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight today, March 24, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Tuesday's trading session. As they prepare to buy and sell shares, we bring you a list of shares that are likely to be in focus during the trading session today. Scroll below to know the names of the stocks.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of HDFC Bank, Coal India Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, IndiGo, Balkrishna Industries, and GOCL Corporation Ltd are expected to be among the list of stocks to watch out for during Tuesday's trading session. Of all the stocks mentioned above, shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK), Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) all closed last trading session of Monday, March 23, in the red. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK), Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) fell by INR 38.15, INR 11.90 and INR 5.34, respectively. Similarly, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO), Balkrishna Industries Limited (NSE: BALKRISIND) and GOCL Corporation Limited (NSE: GOCLCORP) also ended the last trading session on a negative note.

It is worth noting that stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO), Balkrishna Industries Limited (NSE: BALKRISIND) and GOCL Corporation Limited (NSE: GOCLCORP) declined by INR 199.10, INR 65.10 and INR 12.80 at the end of the closing bell. The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Thursday, March 26 due to Ram Navami.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).