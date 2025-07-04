Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd share price (NSE: PARAS) jumped over 8% to INR 920.20 on Friday, July 4, after the stock began trading ex-split. The rally follows the company’s recent move to split one INR 10 share into two INR 5 shares, a 1:2 stock split announced on April 30. July 4 is the record date, meaning only shareholders on record as of Thursday’s close are eligible. New investors buying today won’t receive split benefits. This is the first stock split by the defence tech firm. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 4, 2025: Vedanta Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Paras Defence Share Price

