Mumbai, July 4: Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks today, July 4, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. During Friday's trading session, several stocks will be in focus. That said, it's essential to be aware of the latest stock market developments as investors and traders prepare to buy and sell stocks. Today, shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Bank of Baroda, AWL Agri Business Ltd, UCO Bank Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd are likely to be in the spotlight.

Of the several shares mentioned above, stocks of NBCC (India) Limited (NSE: NBCC), Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA), AWL Agri Business Limited (NSE: AWL) and UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK) all ended Thursday's trading session in the red. Notably, stocks of NBCC (India) Limited (NSE: NBCC), Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA), AWL Agri Business Limited (NSE: AWL) and UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK) saw a decline of INR 2.55, INR 0.95, INR 1.05 and INR 0.34 each, respectively. SEBI Proposes E-book Platform for NPO Fund Raising on Social Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC) and Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE: IEX) both ended on a positive note. Both Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC) and Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE: IEX) saw a growth of INR 2.88 and INR 2.67, respectively, at the end of Thursday's trading session. In addition to the above stocks, shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL), Vedanta Limited (MSE: VEDL), InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) and Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE) all closed in red during the last trading session on July 3. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

It is worth noting that the stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL), Vedanta Limited (MSE: VEDL), InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO), and Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE) all ended in the red, with declines of INR 0.10, INR 11.35, INR 185, and INR 3.80 each, respectively. Meanwhile, the Indian stock markets ended lower on July 3 after a day of cautious trading, as late selling pressure erased earlier gains. Investors and market enthusiasts remained watchful amid hopes of a possible trade agreement between the US and India.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

