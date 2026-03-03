After Monday’s bloodbath on March 2, Indian stock market investors can take a breather as trading remains suspended today, March 3, on account of Holi. Confusion had persisted over the holiday date because the festival will be celebrated nationwide on March 4 this year. However, stock exchanges follow the official holiday calendar issued in advance. Accordingly, both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange are closed today for trading across equity, derivatives, and other segments. Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange will remain shut during the morning session but will reopen for the evening session from 5 pm to 11 pm. Regular trading across exchanges will resume on Wednesday, March 4. Investors are advised to plan transactions accordingly and check with brokers for segment specific updates. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Will NSE and BSE Remain Closed on Holi? Check Trading Holiday List.

Stock Market Holiday Today for Holi 2026

Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE and NSE Remain Closed on March 3 or March 4 for Holi 2026? #StockMarket #Holi2026 #NSE #BSE https://t.co/cSbpMKl2et — LatestLY (@latestly) February 27, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)