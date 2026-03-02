Stocks of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TMCV) opened in red today, March 2, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TMCV) were trading at INR 503.20. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), stocks of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TMCV) fell by INR 2.10 or 0.42 per cent in early trade. Notably, shares of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TMCV) saw their 52-week high of INR 509 on February 27 and 52-week low of INR 306.30 on November 14 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 2, 2026: ONGC, Tata Motors, and Hindustan Petroleum Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Tata Motors Share Price Today, March 2, 2026

Tata Motors shares opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

