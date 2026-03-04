Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (NSE: MAZDOCK) opened in red today, March 4, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) websites, stocks of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (NSE: MAZDOCK) were trading at INR 2180.80 and fell by INR 29 or 1.31 per cent. Notably, shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (NSE: MAZDOCK) saw their 52-week high of INR 3,775 on May 29, 2025 and 52-week low of INR 2,100 on March 3. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, March 4, 2026: ONGC, BPCL, Adani Ports Among Shares Likely to Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Mazagon Dock Share Price Today, March 4, 2026

Shares of Mazagon Dock opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

