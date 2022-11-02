Russian airline Aeroflot on Wednesday launched its first flight from Moscow to goa. The airline announced that it will fly its Airbus A330 aircraft every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from Moscow to Goa. It will offer 268 seats in economy class and 28 seats in the business class. The airline said that the Goa-Moscow route is a high demand route which will boost the tourism sector in India and Russia. The Russian Embassy in India said that "The first Aeroflot flight took off from Moscow to Goa today. Flights with this destination from now on will be operated from Sheremetyevo airport three times a week by Airbus A330." Also Read | Akasa Air Launches Maiden Flights From Delhi, Announces Pet-Friendly Service.

