While the banks in India will remain open on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in observance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, the stock market will be open as usual. According to the share market holiday list by NSE, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are functioning as usual. This means, trading will take place on February 19, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on both stock exchanges. Bank Holiday on February 19: BankS To Remain Closed in Maharashtra on Wednesday on Occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Birth Anniversary.

Share Market Holiday on February 19?

