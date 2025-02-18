Banks in Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday, February 19, on account of the public holiday on the occasion of the Shivaji Jayanti. The state will observe Shiv Jayanti, which is celebrated every year to mark the birthday of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji. The state recognises this day as a public holiday, with various cultural events, processions, and official ceremonies taking place to honour the legacy of this great warrior and ruler. Share Market Holiday on February 19? Will Stock Market Remain Open or Closed for Shiv Jayanti 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Holiday.

Bank Holiday on February 19:

