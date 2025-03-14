Stock Market Holiday on Holi 2025: Is Share Market Open or Closed Today? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE This Festive Day

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Friday, March 14, for Holi 2025. All trading activities, including equity, derivative, and settlement functions, will be paused for the day. In the stock market holiday calendar for March 2025, there will be two stock market holidays—one for Holi and the second for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid). Bank Holiday on Holi 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on Friday, March 14? Check Details Here.

Stock Market Holiday on Holi 2025

NSE and BSE Stock Market Holidays in 2025 pic.twitter.com/X1motFDFOb — Investment Stacks (@investmentstack) January 7, 2025

