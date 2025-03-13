Public and private banks in India will be closed on Friday, March 14, in observance of Holi 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. Additionally, due to the upcoming weekend from March 13 to 16, some banks may also remain closed in certain parts of the country. However, as bank holidays vary across states depending on local festivities and regional events, it’s advisable to check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule. Stock Market Holiday on Holi 2025: Is Share Market Open or Closed on March 14? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE This Friday.

Bank Holiday on Holi 2025:

Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Yearhttps://t.co/Wn9Nyb0SBR#BankHolidays2025 #Festivals #NationalHolidays #BankHolidayDates2025 #NewYear2025 — LatestLY (@latestly) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)