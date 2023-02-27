The northern lights also known as aurora were seen across Britain on Sunday during the night which made for breathtaking visuals. Several twitter users took to the social media app and shared photos and videos which showed the mesmerising light phenomenon. According to the meteorological office, the northern lights could be seen again in the UK on Monday night. Rare Pink Auroras Spotted In Norway After Solar Storm Slams Into Earth’s Atmosphere; Pictures Showing The Dazzling Display of Lights Go Viral.

Northern Lights Across UK:

The northern lights were seen across the UK on Sunday - and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Meteorological Office https://t.co/Z0R4yyzkVN — Bloomberg (@business) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)