A spectacular display of extremely rare pink auroras transformed the night skies above Norway after a solar storm forced a temporary crack in Earth's magnetic field. The pink and purple lights swarmed the sky which was spotted by a tour group led by Markus Varik. After the solar storm, the crack in the planet's magnetic field was opened, leading to the penetration of highly energetic solar particles more profoundly into the atmosphere than usual. This rare event caused the sky to turn pink. The natural wonder lasted for a duration of 2 minutes. Green Sky Over Northern Canada! NASA Shares Breathtaking Viral Picture of Auroras Taken Over Night Sky That Will Make You Say Wow.

An explosion of extremely rare pink auroras recently lit up the night sky above Norway after a solar storm slammed into Earth and ripped a hole in the planet's magnetic field. Image credit: Markus Varik/Greenlander

