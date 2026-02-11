Titan Share Price Today, February 11: Stock Rises Over 1% After 61% Surge in Q3 Profit

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Shares of Titan Company Ltd (NSE: Titan) climbed 1.07 percent to INR 4,310.50 on the NSE as of 9:30 am IST on February 11, gaining INR 41.40 in early trade. The uptick follows the company’s strong earnings performance, with Titan reporting a 61 percent year on year jump in its net consolidated profit for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Robust demand across jewellery and watches segments supported the earnings growth, boosting investor confidence. Market participants are closely tracking further momentum in the stock amid positive sentiment following the impressive quarterly results. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 11, 2026: BHEL, Eicher Motors, and RailTel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Titan Share Price

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).