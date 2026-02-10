Stocks of Titan Company Limited (NSE: TITAN) opened in green today, February 10. As per the latest stock market trends, shares of Titan Company Limited (NSE: TITAN) were trading at INR 4,300.20 and rose by INR 42.40 or one per cent. Notably, Titan Company Limited (NSE: TITAN) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 4,329.60 today and 52-week low of INR 2,925 on April 7 last year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 10, 2026: RailTel, Aurobindo Pharma, and Marico Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Titan Share Price Today, February 10, 2026

Shares of Titan company opened on a positive note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)