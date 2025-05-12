Shares of Yes Bank Ltd (NSE: YESBANK) rose by 3.20% today, trading at INR 20.66, up from the previous close of INR 20.02. The surge follows Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) announcement to acquire a 20% stake in the bank from a State Bank of India-led consortium. The deal, valued at INR 13,483 crore, will make SMBC the largest shareholder of Yes Bank. SBI will offload 13.19% of its stake, while other banks, including Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, will sell the remaining 6.81%. This transaction is seen as a significant boost to Yes Bank’s stability and growth prospects. The stock is still below its 52-week high of INR 27.44 but has shown positive momentum. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 12, 2025: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Yes Bank Share Price Today, May 12:

Yes Bank Shares Jump 3% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

