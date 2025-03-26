Zomato's (NSE: Zomato) stock fell 2.54% to INR 204.49 as of 9:48 AM on March 26. It opened at INR 202.35, hit a high of INR 205.79, and a low of INR 199.92. The company's market cap is INR 1.85 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 277.03. The 52-week range is INR 146.30 to INR 304.70. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 26, 2025: IRFC, Aditya Birla Capital, and ONGC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Zomato Share Price Today, March 26

Zomato Limited Stock Opens in Negative in Early Trade

