Mumbai, March 26: As the stock market opens on Wednesday, investors and traders will be actively buying and selling stocks. Staying updated on the latest trends is crucial. On March 26, several stocks are expected to be in focus as market participants make moves throughout the day. These stocks include IRFC (NSE: IRFC), IREDA (NSE: IREDA), Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB), Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK), Aditya Birla Capital (NSE: ABCAPITAL), ONGC (NSE: ONGC), Torrent Pharma (NSE: TORNTPHARM), HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), etc, CNBCTV18 reported.

On March 25, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the trading session on a flat note after opening in the green and experiencing volatility in the afternoon session. The Nifty closed below 23,700, while the Sensex settled at 78,000. Indian Stock Market Closing Bell: Share Market Manage To Stay in Green for 7th Straight Session; Sensex Ends at 78,017, IT Sector Top Gainer.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, March 26

IRFC (NSE: IRFC)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) entered into a pact with NTPC Renewable Energy to provide a rupee term loan of INR 5,000 crore, according to an exchange filing on March 25. The loan will be unsecured, IRFC clarified. "However, negative lien shall be provided with certain exceptions," it added.

IREDA (NSE: IREDA)

On March 25, IREDA share price extended gains for the 3rd straight day ahead of the board meeting to consider borrowing plan for FY 2025-26. Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency advanced 3.96 percent to an intraday high of INR 176.77 per share on the NSE. The stock has been gaining for the last three days and is up 14.5% in the period. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 25, 2025: Britannia, RVNL, HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB)

Indian Overseas Bank Ltd (IOB) on March 25 said it has received an INR 558.96 crore tax demand from the Income Tax Department’s assessment unit for assessment year 2023-24, under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK)

The revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms, announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 24, aim to improve credit flow into sectors like housing and clean energy. The revised norms will come into effect on April 1, 2025, and will provide relief to some major banks, including HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank, to meet the targets organically.

Aditya Birla Capital (NSE: ABCAPITAL)

On March 25, Aditya Birla Capital Limited said it had invested INR 40 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL), through a rights issue to support the subsidiary’s growth and funding requirements.

ONGC (NSE: ONGC)

At a meeting on March 25, the Board of Directors of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) approved the infusion of INR 3,300 crore into ONGC Green Limited (OGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC, mainly engaged in the parent company's renewable energy business.

Torrent Pharma (NSE: TORNTPHARM)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals experienced a decline on March 25, underperforming the market despite mixed short- to medium-term trends in its moving averages. While the stock has shown fluctuating performance recently, it has notably outperformed the Sensex over both the past year and the last decade.

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH)

On March 25, HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced the launch of an agentic AI-powered 'Industry Focused Repeatable Solution' (IFRS) geared toward arming manufacturers with advanced data insights and analytics capabilities.

The United States is set to release its Q4 GDP growth figures on March 27, offering a clearer insight into the economy's performance during the final quarter of 2024. In the oil market, prices saw a modest increase on Tuesday morning. WTI crude rose by 0.02%, reaching USD 69.15 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.07%, climbing to USD 73.04 per barrel.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).