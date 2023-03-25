A photo of Pop Francis in a white puffer jacket dropped on the internet got us all to question our dress sense or let's just say drip. In the viral image, the Pope was seen wearing a Balenciaga puffer jacket. Sadly, the image is fake. The viral pic has classic signs of AI manipulation. Further, Vatican experts said the coat does not conform with papal wear. Nevertheless, how cool it would be if Pope roamed around with this much swag. Pope Francis Opens Up on Sex Abuse Cases, Says Church Must Do More.

Pope Francis Got Better Drip Than Us All?

AI-generated image of Pope Francis goes viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/ebfLK4F850 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

No, He Does Not!

❌ This supposed image of Pope Francis is not authentic -- it has classic signs of AI manipulation, and Vatican experts say the coat does not conform with papal wear https://t.co/8bVlet8hHd pic.twitter.com/FQ3Rs1mbMh — AFP Fact Check 🔎 (@AFPFactCheck) March 28, 2023

