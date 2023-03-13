Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the star-studded red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards. It looks like Austin was standing outside with actress Sharon Stone and Vanessa walked right by them. They were papped at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 Party but it is unclear if they even stopped and said hello to each other or even exchanged smile. Oscars 2023: Pedro Pascal Makes a Dashing Appearance in a Suit at the 95th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Check The Picture Here:

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens spotted at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. pic.twitter.com/9Iahj0CtDn — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)