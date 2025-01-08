Hollywood actor Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have reportedly parted ways after three years of dating, ending their relationship toward the close of 2024. According to TMZ, a source close to the couple, the split was amicable, with no hard feelings or animosity between them. Notably, Butler was absent from Gerber’s recent family vacation in Mexico, further fuelling breakup rumours. The source revealed that the couple simply drifted apart as "the relationship ran its course." Gerber previously dated Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, while Butler was in an eight-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens before they split in 2020. ‘Queens’ Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande Win Hearts With Stunning Monochrome Photo From Golden Globes 2025.

