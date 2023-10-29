12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey in the leading role, has seen a good jump on the second day of its release. On the opening day, it collected Rs 1.1 crore and on the second day it minted Rs 2.50 crore. The total collection of Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial stands at Rs 3.60 crore. 12th Fail Song 'Restart' Rap Version: New Track From Vikrant Massey's Film Sung by Raftaar Highlights Never to Lose Hope (Watch Video).

12th Fail Collections

A GOOD FILM FINDS ITS AUDIENCE… #12thFail takes a big lead on Day 2… A jump was on the cards, but the 127.27% GROWTH in *post-pandemic* era + pre-#Diwali phase [when biz, generally, slides downwards] is FANTASTIC… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/hyKclnGufI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2023

