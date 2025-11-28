The Delhi High Court on Thursday (November 27) issued an interim order in favour of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, providing protection of his personality rights. The court restrained several websites and digital platforms from using his name, photos, and voice without his consent. The order also prohibits the misuse of his personality through artificial intelligence AI), deepfakes and the distribution of obscene content. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora delivered the ruling in response to Ajay Devgn's suit. Ajay Devgn isn’t the first Bollywood celebrity to be targeted by AI deepfakes. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar have also turned to the courts for the protection of their personality rights. 'Ishq' Clocks 28 Years: Ajay Devgn Reflects on Film’s Legacy and His Love Story with Kajol, Says ‘Jaise Hua Acha Hi Hua Hai’ (View Pics).

Delhi HC Upholds Ajay Devgn’s Personality Rights, Orders Take Down of His Unauthorised Digital Content

BREAKING: The Delhi High Court granted protection to Ajay Devgn’s personality rights and ordered immediate takedown of deep-fake videos using his image and voice. https://t.co/CBk12F14DI — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)