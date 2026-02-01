Aryan Khan, who grabbed attention with his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood in 2025, made a notable public appearance on Saturday, joining actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Anya Singh for the grand opening of a new luxury venture in Juhu. The event marked a rare social outing for the young filmmaker following the successful 2025 release of his directorial debut series. The trio was spotted at the official launch of "Tamannaah Fine Jewellery," a fine jewellery boutique established by Bhatia. Khan, known for his reserved public persona, arrived to support the actress’s new entrepreneurial step. He was seen interacting with the guests and later posed for photographs alongside Bhatia and Anya Singh, drawing significant attention from the gathered media. Aryan Khan’s 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood': Delhi HC Refuses to Entertain Sameer Wankhede’s Defamation Plea Against Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Aryan Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anya Singh Pose for Paps – Watch Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

