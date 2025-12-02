Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan earned widespread acclaim for his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The 28-year-old recently attended the D'Yavol After Dark event at Cvore by Sourberry in Bengaluru. As soon as fans spotted him at Residency Road, Aryan simply smiled back. He later stepped onto a balcony at the event as fans pulled out their phones to record the star kid. However, Aryan has now landed in trouble after a video showed the filmmaker flashing his middle finger at someone in the crowd. The clip has now gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan Attend to Honour the Late Superstar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

