Ajay Devgn shared an old video reflecting on his film Phool Aur Kaante, released in 1991. As the film marks 32 years since its release, the actor shared a video featuring a young Ajay discussing the audience's appreciation for the film. He mentioned witnessing the audience throwing coins as part of their reaction to the movie. It's a wonderful way to reminisce about the early days of his career and the impact his film had on the audience. In the video, he mentioned having framed the coin he received from the audience.

