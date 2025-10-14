The trailer for Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, was released by the makers on Tuesday (October 14). The three-minute video starts exactly where the first film ended, which was released in 2019. Rakul Preet Singh’s Ayesha introduces her boyfriend Aashish, played by Ajay Devgn, to her parents, played by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor. Everything seems fine at first, as her parents say that their age difference and other gaps don’t matter. However, things take a turn when they realise that Aashish is as old as Ayesha’s dad. We are then introduced to Meezan Jafri’s character, who has been planted by Ayesha’s parents to woo her and pull her away from her relationship with Aashish. The movie is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series. De De Pyaar De 2 is scheuled to hit the theatres on Children's Day, November 14. ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Poster Out: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Gear Up for a New Family Twist.

Watch the Trailer of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Trailer:

