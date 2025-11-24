Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to warn fans about someone pretending to be her on WhatsApp. The impostor has been contacting many people using her picture on the profile, giving the impression that the messages are genuinely from the actress. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (November 24), the actress urged everyone to stay alert about the fraudster and block the number immediately. She wrote, "Hi guys... it's come to my notice that someone is impersonating on WhatsApp as me and chatting with people. Please notice this isn't my number and do not engage in any random conversations. Kindly block." The actress was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Movie Review: R Madhavan Outshines Ajay Devgn (Again) in This Funny but Flimsy Romcom Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rakul Preet Singh Warns Fans About Impersonator on WhatsApp – View Post

Hi guys... it's come to my notice that someone is impersonating on WhatsApp as me and chatting with people. Please notice this isn't my number and do not engage in any random conversations. Kindly block. pic.twitter.com/nrDcmpsQz8 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Rakul Preet Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)