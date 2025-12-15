What was meant to be a grand celebration of Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 turned awkward for Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. During the star-studded event at Wankhede Stadium, both actors were unexpectedly booed by sections of the crowd while being honoured on stage. Tiger Shroff, introduced as a “youth icon” and “India’s youngest action star”, attended the event as the face of Project Mahadeva, an initiative promoting young football talent across Maharashtra. Later, Ajay Devgn was called on stage and praised for his disciplined persona and his football-themed film Maidaan, which highlighted India’s golden era of the sport. However, despite the context, the crowd’s reaction remained the same, surprising attendees. The Mumbai event marked the third stop of Messi’s India tour after Kolkata and Hyderabad, drawing thousands of fans eager to see the football legend in person. 'Today Was A 10/10 Day' Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Meeting Lionel Messi During Football Legend's GOAT Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (See Post).

