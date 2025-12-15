What was meant to be a grand celebration of Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 turned awkward for Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. During the star-studded event at Wankhede Stadium, both actors were unexpectedly booed by sections of the crowd while being honoured on stage. Tiger Shroff, introduced as a “youth icon” and “India’s youngest action star”, attended the event as the face of Project Mahadeva, an initiative promoting young football talent across Maharashtra. Later, Ajay Devgn was called on stage and praised for his disciplined persona and his football-themed film Maidaan, which highlighted India’s golden era of the sport. However, despite the context, the crowd’s reaction remained the same, surprising attendees. The Mumbai event marked the third stop of Messi’s India tour after Kolkata and Hyderabad, drawing thousands of fans eager to see the football legend in person. 'Today Was A 10/10 Day' Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Meeting Lionel Messi During Football Legend's GOAT Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (See Post).

Announcer - Please welcome youth icon Tiger Shroff Crowd - BOOOOOOOO!!! Surprisingly, even Ajay Devgn was booed The crowd had purely come to see Messi and Indian legends like Tendulkar and Chhetri pic.twitter.com/ApsbqSWfY2 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 14, 2025

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff getting booed so badly that even Messi looked amused 💀 Global embarrassment unlocked. pic.twitter.com/RL5hesheo3 — Wellu (@Wellutwt) December 14, 2025

at wankhede stadium fans didn’t come to cheer bollywood celebrities or politicians. They're came for the messi and sports and made it clear by booing the tiger shroff and ajay devgan 😭😭 . Respect for the CROWD pic.twitter.com/jPY9PtrWmi — Pikachu (@11eleven_4us) December 14, 2025

