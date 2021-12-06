First track from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 is out! Titled as 'Lehra Do', the song brings up the whole journey of Team India during the 1983 World Cup which is an absolute emotional roller-coaster ride. The patriotic number can also be tagged as a perfect sports anthem of the year. The video of the song will bring back several memories for the cricket lovers, as how Ranveer as Kapil Dev fighted against all the barriers and made the tri-colour flag fly high is really heart touching. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)