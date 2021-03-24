The coronavirus is in no mood to calm down. As after Gauahar Khan, Satish Kaushik, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kartik Aaryan, the latest celebrity who has been diagnosed with the deadly bug is Aamir Khan. The Lal Singh Chaddha actor is under home quarantine.

Statement:

The spokesperson of Aamir Khan shares, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

