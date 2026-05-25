Aaradhya Bachchan Beams With Pride as Mom Aishwarya Rai Signs Autographs for Fans at Cannes 2026 (Watch Viral Video)

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A heartwarming moment between Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, has gone viral following their appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The viral video captures the exact moment a fan approached the actress for an autograph and a selfie on the red carpet. Without hesitation, the actor stopped to warmly greet her admirer, graciously signing the autograph and posing for photographs. Standing right beside her, 14-year-old Aaradhya looked at her mother with evident pride, smiling broadly as fans showered the actress with affection. Online spectators quickly took to social media to praise the sweet interaction, with many noting how proud and supportive Aaradhya appeared of her mother's enduring global achievements. Kangana Ranaut Defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2026 Look Amid Trolling, Says ‘She Is Not Here To Please You’ (View Post).

Aaradhya Bcahchan Can't Stop Smiling As Aishwraya Rai Interacts With Fans at Cannes 2026

Unseen ~ Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya for @lorealparisfr Dinner at Cannes 2k26 ; ✨ Aaradhya is looking so Pretty ❣️#AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/w9T5WwP6vl — Mishkat Mahir (@MahirMishkat) May 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).