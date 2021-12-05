Jacqueline Fernandez was not allowed to fly out of the country and was detained at the Mumbai Airport. The following happened because of the ongoing Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is currently on the remand of ED till October 24.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh. She was supposed to fly to Muscat: Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

