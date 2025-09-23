The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a big illegal betting and tax case worth around INR 27,000 crore. On Tuesday, the ED summoned actress and social media influencer Anveshi Jain in connection with the case. A video shared by ANI showed the Dragon actress arriving at the ED office in Mumbai. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has also been summoned to ask about his association with the illegal app. Recently, former cricketer Robin Uthappa and social media influencer Anjali Arora of the "Kaccha Badam" fame were also questioned as part of the investigation. 1xBet Betting App Case 2025: Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood Summoned by Enforcement Directorate on September 23.

Anveshi Jain Arrives at Enforcement Directorate Office in Mumbai for Questioning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Instagram account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)